We are inching close to Bigg Boss 14 grand finale and with just a few hours left, it was reported that actor and the most controversial contestant Rakhi Sawant has walked out of the Bigg Boss house with a bag full of money. As per a report by The Khabri, the bag had 14 lakh money. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Vote Results: Rubina Dilaik is The Clear Winner As Per Our Poll | Cast Your Vote Here

Check out the video: Also Read - Nora Fatehi to Burn The Stage in Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale With Salman Khan - Watch Video