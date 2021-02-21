Bigg Boss 14 grand finale hosted by Salman Khan finally has its winner – RUBINA DILAIK. She emerged as the winner, as expected. Her journey was worthwhile and Bigg Boss even declared her as the ‘toughest woman of the house’. She has been one of the most opinionated contestants and has always portrayed herself as a strong woman who never shied away to voice out her thoughts and opinions. Salman Khan was often seen bashing Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla but looks like it worked in favour for her. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Sparkles in an Ivory Sequin Tulle Saree For Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale

She began her journey from being an outsider among contestants and had to earn to get confirmed so that she can stay inside the house. She performed in the tasks well and even with her strategy won the ‘Ticket to Finale’. However, she could not be the first finalist as she was nominated for the entire season after she threw water on Rakhi Sawant. But, her fans and husband Abhinav had already declared her as the winner of the Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Riteish Enters The House? She Thinks So!



Her personal life became a talk of the town after she confirmed that she and Abhinav were heading for a divorce and had given time to each other till November 2020. At the same time, Bigg Boss 14 was offered to her and it was important for the couple to be in the show together as they were going through a tough time. She even revealed that 8 years back, she has temper issues and suicidal tendencies which sometimes come back to her. The couple even agreed that Bigg Boss 14 has helped them grow stronger and patience with each other. She even said that they now understand each other better and are in a better space in their marriage. Amidst all this, she found herself while her stay in the house.

