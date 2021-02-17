Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is approaching and only a few days are left for us to know who will take the stunning trophy home. The viewers, however, already have an idea who stands where as per the voting trends. As per India.com poll on Twitter, Rubina Dilaik will emerge as the winner with 61.5% votes followed by Rahul Vaidya with 24.1% votes. Aly Goni will be the second runner-up with 10.9% votes and Nikki Tamboli with 3.5% votes. Rakhi Sawant has grabbed the lowest position. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14, Day 141, 17 Feb, 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast Online

There is a huge gap between the votes of Rubina and Rahul and it can be said undoubtedly that she will take the trophy home. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: Will Nikki Tamboli Take Rs 6 Lakh And Quit The Show?

You can still cast your vote here:

As per the Khabri, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have indirectly indicated that Nikki Tamboli is out of the house and has opted for Rs 6 lakh. However, she was spotted in the house. But why will makers do so? They did this so that they can pull up Rakhi in the top four.

#Biggest Proof that Nikki Tamboli is in the House

Watch Till End Slowly, #RubinaDilaik looks towards 5th person and the #AlyGoni and #Rahul Follow Same pic.twitter.com/LH8nhBTMFa — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 17, 2021

Yeh lo proof, #NikkiTamboli is in the house

She is not Evicted …..its strategy of makers to get Rakhi in top 4

Now just focus on voting #BB14 #BB14 #BB14LiveFeeds pic.twitter.com/oQY5YuMNMB — RubiArmy (@ErAniketB) February 17, 2021



Talking about Rubina, her ‘shikshika’ behaviour made her unpopular. In the house, visiting Seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were once heard discussing how Rubina possesses all the qualities to win the show this season. Outside, stars from Bipasha Basu to Kamya Panjabi to Srishty Rode have backed her over the weeks, among others.



Rahul, on the other hand, maintained playing fair and being a pillar to friends in the house. The fan base he built then has helped him all through in Bigg Boss.

As per today’s voting trends, Rubina is leading with 35% votes and Rakhi Sawant is at the lowest position with just 4% votes.

Watch this space for the latest updates!