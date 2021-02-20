Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is just a day away and fans are all excited to know who will take the trophy home. Salman Khan will be sharing the stage with the top two finalists and will raise the hand of the winner – a moment for which everyone is waiting for. Now, as per the latest reports, an eviction might take place in tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If that happens, we will be left with the top four finalists. However, an unexpected eviction might take place today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Eijaz Khan is Heart Broken That He Could Not Be The Top Finalist, But Will He Attend Grand Finale?

Prize Money For Bigg Boss 14:

Bigg Boss prize money from the last several seasons has been Rs 50 lakh. However, there is no official confirmation of how much the winner will take home. However, Rakhi Sawant has already used Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to enter the grand finale. Given that scenario, the prize money might have been reduced to Rs 36 lakh now. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Trolled Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale After She Forgets to Remove Price Tag of Her Zara Dress

Winners of Bigg Boss 14:

Contestants Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are the strongest contenders to win the show. As per the voting trends and our poll, Rubina might emerge the winner of the show followed up by Rahul Vaidya as the first runner-up and Aly Goni as the second runner-up. As of now, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are in the danger zone and one of them might even be evicted tonight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale LIVE Saturday, February 20: Aly Goni Will Win The Trophy 110 Per Cent, Says His Brother Arslan

When And Wher to Watch Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale:

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be telecast live on Sunday, February 21 on Colors TV at 9 pm. It can also be watched live online on the Voot App, Colors App, and MX player. All you need to do is subscribe to the app as a premium subscriber.