Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is just a few hours away and tonight, we will finally have the winner of this season. Are you guys wondering who will take the trophy home? We have an answer for you! As per the India.com poll, Rubina Dilaik is a clear winner with the maximum number of votes. She received 72.2% votes followed by Rahul Vaidya as the first runner up with 14.9% votes. The second runner will be Aly Goni with 3.2 % votes followed by Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. However, there is also a chance that Bigg Boss will offer all the five finalists a chance to take the money bag and quit the show. It will be interesting to watch if Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant or Aly Goni opt for the money bag. Also Read - Nora Fatehi to Burn The Stage in Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale With Salman Khan - Watch Video

Check Out Our Poll Here:



Apart from the eviction and the final showdown, the grand finale will be filled with some stunning performances by Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya vs Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Host Salman Khan will also be giving a power-packed performance on his hit songs. Apart from it, reel-life couples from hit colors show will be coming together to give an energetic performance. Madhuri Dixit will also be entering the house will announce an elimination. The big night will even have some fun doses from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limnaachiyaa.

Where and When To Bigg Boss 14 Live:

As always, Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be premiered on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday (February 21). The show will also air on the HD Version of Colors But if you miss it on TV, no need to worry as you can watch the live TV on Colors app, Voot and MX Player. All you need to watch it is the premium subscription.

