Bigg Boss 14 has reached its last leg and the stage is set for the big grand finale. As per the final voting trends, Rubina Dilaik fans have showered on their love for her and she is heading on the top and looks like she is beating Rahul Vaidya. The top three finalists of Bigg Boss 14 are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. However, there is a tough competition between Rubina and Rahul and Rubina have a difference in votes with only a thin margin. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik or Nikki Tamboli Who Raised The Fashion Quotient in the House?

Meanwhile, during the finale, Rakhi Sawant will be seen walking out of the house with Rs 14 lakh money bag and the first eviction will be of Aly Goni. It is very likely that on the stage Rubina and Rahul will be standing along with the Salman Khan. It will be interesting to watch the nailbiting moment when Salman will raise the hand of the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Elimination: Aly Goni Gets Evicted, Could Not Make It To Top 3

Rubina is expected to take the trophy home and the prize money. So, brace up for the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale happening tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Where and When To Bigg Boss 14 Live:

As always, Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be premiered on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday (February 21). The show will also air on the HD Version of Colors TV. Tata Sky subscribers can tune into channel number 147 and 149 for Colors TV and Colors TV HD respectively. Dor Dish TV subscribers, the channels are available on channel number 121 and 120. For Airtel subscribers, they can tune into channel number 116. But if you miss it on TV, no need to worry as you can watch the live TV on Colors app, Voot and MX Player. All you need to watch it is the premium subscription.