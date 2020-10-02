Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3 and several popular TV actors are a part of the show this time. Among them, the popular actor-couple, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla are reportedly among the final contestants for Bigg Boss 14. Now, the Bigg Boss Khabri has leaked the picture of the couple with Salman Khan from the premiere episode and it is going insanely viral. Also Read - 'Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara'! Salman Khan Looks Stylish in First Picture From Bigg Boss 14

The picture shows Rubina and Abhinav talking to Salman Khan as the Dabangg actor has his back towards the camera. Salman looks dapper in a blue suit and has earphones in place while Rubina looks gorgeous in a blue, one-shoulder dress, and Abhinav, too, looks handsome standing beside his wife as he complements her in a striped suit.

Earlier, Indian Express quoted the couple saying, “Rubina and Abhinav are one of the most popular television couples. However, fans have only seen their chemistry on their social media profiles. This was the chance for them to showcase their personalities together on national TV. Also, it has been a while since a real-life married couple has been on the show. Their presence will definitely add more spark in the game.”

#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend… A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 1, 2020 at 7:19am PDT



Apart from Rubina and Abhinav, other contestants that will be entering the house are Jaan Kumar, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan. Recently, Salman Khan also shared a glimpse of the premiere episode where he can be seen wearing a mask. Bigg Boss 14 will be shot keeping in mind the social distancing norms and after taking all the precautionary measures.