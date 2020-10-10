For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, three senior contestants entered the controversial house and are staying inside it for the first 14 days, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan. While many believe that Sidharth Shukla is running the show and is the highest-paid senior in the house, the Khabri said that the highest-paid senior is Hina Khan and not Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Warns Eijaz Khan About 'Kand' From The Past, Slams Abhinav Shukla

As per the Khabri, Sidharth is getting paid Rs 32 lakh for two weeks and Hina is getting Rs 72 lakh for 14 days of stay in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 9 Written Episode: Contestants Ruin Nikki Tamboli’s Makeup in Immunity Task



Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla’s camaraderie in the house is loved by their fans and they often trend the hashtag #SidHHina. Last week, Sidharth told Rahul Vaidya, “You know what my issue is, when you’ve done a season (referring to himself), you’ve seen what all has happened till the very end, and now you see what all is happening. Now, you’ve returned, and you feel everything is wrong. Like, I felt, what is really happening. I know it’s only the second or third day, but I wonder, no, man…why isn’t anything happening, it’s not looking like that house.”

On the other hand, he also taught Abhinav how to avoid misunderstanding and said, “Misunderstandings toh nahi hoti, lekin jab aap baat kar rahe ho kissise aur woh aapke dost hai toh misunderstandings hogi nahi kyunki aap clear kar doghe na. But mera agar tu kal raste ka kaanta banega tab sabko chubhta hai. (Misundertandings don’t happen, but when you’re talking to someone who’s your friend, misunderstandings will never happens because you’ll always clear the air. But, if you become a thorn in my way tomorrow, then it’ll prick everyone involved.)”

