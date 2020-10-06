Actor Hina Khan once again decked up in a gorgeous look for her latest appearance on Bigg Boss 14. The actor has entered the show as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ for two weeks. Hina, who’s already popular for her fashionable outings, has been rocking so many stylish looks inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. This is absolutely one of her best fashion picks ever. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's 10 Stunning Saree Looks That Can Leave You Drooling Over Her Pictures

Hina wears a saree by designer label Pallavi Jaipur and styles it with a pair of statement earrings from House of Doro. The saree perfectly blends in with the designing ethics of the brand as it combines the traditional prints with a modern outlook. The half-and-half saree is a little tricky to wear for people but not for Hina it seems. The actor rocks every inch of that black and colourful saree and totally aces that look. Also Read - Niti Taylor Wears The Most Gorgeous Pink Lehenga For Her Lockdown Wedding With Tons of Flowers in Hair

Hina’s saree comes with a full-sleeved blouse and a broad golden zigzag border on the black part. The actor further styles her hair in a middle-parted low bun that actually provides more edge to the entire look and makes the vividly hued saree do the entire talking.

Hina has been impressing the audience with her fashion sense not just from the latest season, but also from her own season in which she emerged as the ‘Sherkhaan’ of Bigg Boss.

View this post on Instagram #HKBiggBossLookBook #SherrKhanIsBack #TookfaniSeniorHina #BB14 . . ~#TeamHK A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 6, 2020 at 8:30am PDT

Meanwhile, Hina, along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, are making the contestants dance on their tunes. All the three popular contestants from the history of Bigg Boss are finding new ways everyday to make sure that the existing contestants just don’t have it easy in the house. The Bigg Boss has got 11 contestants fighting for the trophy this season – Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Eijaaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, and Nishant Singh Malkani.