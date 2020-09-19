The audience is all set for the latest season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The Salman Khan-hosted show is going to premiere on October 3 and the new reports even emerged to claim that the actor will be shooting for the promo on October 1 with the contestants at Mumbai’s Film City. Now, a few pictures have gone viral on social media and the fans claim that these are the glimpses of the house this season. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss Journey: How Bigg Boss 13 Queen Shed 12 Kg in 6 Months

An Instagram account that goes by the name Bigg Boss Khabri shared a few photos online claiming that this is how the Bigg Boss 14 house looks from inside. The pictures show the living area, the bedroom, and the washroom area. One can see a rainbow designed couch along with a statement metallic silver one and other stunning decors. Check out these pictures: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 News: TV Star Aly Goni Refuses Being a Part of The Salman Khan Show

While these photos are not official and one can’t claim their veracity, it seems like the glimpses of the Bigg Boss 14 house are all real. The sets are once again created in the Film City and several names from the contestants’ list are already doing the rounds on social media.

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jaan Kumar, Shubhangi Atre, Karan Patel, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan., Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, and Naina Singh among others are a few names that are being strongly speculated as the participants for Bigg Boss 14.