Bigg Boss 14 is going to take over the screens from tonight. While the grand premiere episode is set to begin at 9 pm, several leaked clips from the show are already going viral on social media. One of the clips that the audience has shown serious interest in features Nikki Tamboli who’s one of the contestants this year. Nikki is a popular South Indian actor who has worked in many popular films including Kanchana 3, and Thippara Meesam, among others. The 24-year-old actor is seen having a fun conversation with Salman Khan on the stage. The clip shows her dressed in a pretty purple coloured outfit and talking to Salman in a quirky tone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Gauahar Khan Hits Out at Sidharth Shukla, Calls Him ‘Gali Ka Gunda’- Watch Video

The viral clip has reminded many Bigg Boss fans of Shehnaaz Gill who emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the last season. Nikki seems to have got the same exuberance and innocence that helped Shehnaaz win the hearts of the audience. As seen in the video, the actor seems full of cheerfulness and warmth – all the qualities that added to Shehnaaz’s popularity in Bigg Boss 13 and even made Salman label her as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’. Watch the video here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia's Stunning Photos to Prove She's Going to be The Fashionista of Season

The other contestants who are expected to raise the entertainment quotient this year include Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Jasmin Bhasin. Bigg Boss 14 has generated enough buzz already. The theme of the season is a challenge in itself that says ‘Ab Bigg Boss Dega 2020 ko Jawaab‘. The house, designed by Omung Kumar, has been made to look like a full-fledged entertainment complex with a BB Mall, a spa section, a gym area, a theatre area, and an underwater-themed bathroom.

Watch out for our live coverage of Bigg Boss 14 at 9 pm… stay glued!