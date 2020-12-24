Rakhi Sawant never fails to amuse her fans with her entertaining and comic antics since the day she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Well, in a new promo video released by Colours TV, Rakhi who entered the house as a challenger can be seen possessed by a spirit. Yes, you read that right. Her weird and spooky behaviour leaves the housemates including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan and Arshi Khan shook. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat Pours Her Heart Out On Her Late Husband’s Demise, Breaks Down Into Tears

In the video shared by the channel, Rakhi can be seen talking to herself in the mirror, singing cryptic songs, crying and even growling. In the video, she introduces herself as Julie while talking to Eijaaz. She also said that I have been unhappy for the last 200 years. Her cryptic behaviour has left the fans of the show in splits.

'Ghar mein pravesh hua ek nayi sadasya ka! Aakhir kaun hai Julie?,' read the caption of the promo video.

Watch the promo here:

In the video, Eijaaz Khan can be seen talking to a fellow contestant expressing that he is scared of Rakhi. On the other hand, Jasmin can be seen asking Rakhi if she is ok.

Rakhi entered the house with the former contestants of Bigg Boss including Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, and Kashmera Shah.

Reacting to promo episode teaser, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Pura epi ek taraf aur kal ke epi ka precap ek taraf #RakhiSawant tu kaha thi ab tak Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing Maar hi daala Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyesOk handSmiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes #BB14 @ColorsTV @IAMREALRAKHI” (sic) (Full episode on one side and promo on one side… Rakhi Sawant where were you all this time)

Pura epi ek taraf aur kal ke epi ka precap ek taraf #RakhiSawant tu kaha thi ab tak 🤣🤣 Maar hi daala 😄👌😄 #BB14 @ColorsTV @IAMREALRAKHI — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 23, 2020

At this point, it is a little difficult to judge if it’s a task or she is doing it just for some kicks.

Watch this space for the latest updates!