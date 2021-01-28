Bigg Boss 14: Is Rakhi Sawant's 'Love' For Abhinav Shukla Getting Over The Board?

Rakhi Sawant has won the audience’s hearts with her quirky antics inside the Bigg Boss house. She’s all cute and entertaining when she teases the fellow contestants. However, her funny antics with Abhinav Shukla seem to be going over-the-board now. At least that’s what both Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik think. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Says 'Good News' is on The Way as She Defends Her Relationship With Eijaz Khan

In the Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi was seen cutting Abhinav's undergarments. The actor, who claims to be in love with Abhinav, went all aggressive and reacted by cutting Abhinav's undergarments with scissors when he refused to comply with her wishes. Dressed in her on-screen look from Main Hoon Na, Rakhi spoke on the camera and mentioned that she wanted to 'wash Abhinav's undergarments' but he didn't respect her wishes.

Rakhi has been appreciated by both Rubina and Abhinav for entertaining the audience with her love story angle but this time, they were seen discussing that she was doing too much to gain attention.

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat got eliminated from the show last weekend. Currently, there are nine contestants fighting for the trophy in the game – Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Devoleena Bhattacharjee (as a proxy of Eijaz Khan), Vikas Gupta, and Arshi Khan. Eijaz, who recently went out due to prior shooting commitments, is expected to come back soon.

What do you think of Rakhi’s behaviour towards Abhinav – too much drama or entertainment? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!