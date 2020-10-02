Singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu is the first officially confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14. The show is scheduled to premiere tomorrow, on Saturday, and the excitement is high among both the audience and the participants this year. Bigg Boss 14 was announced recently at a grand virtual event in which host Salman Khan interacted with Jaan Kumar Sanu and also asked Sidharth Shukla, the winner of the previous season to coach him for his journey inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Radhe Maa is The Highest Paid Contestant in Salman Khan-hosted Show, To Get Rs 25 Lakh Per Week

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, here are a few interesting statements that Jaan Kumar Sanu made before entering the house in the latest season of Bigg Boss.

On participating in a show during COVID-19 times:

Jaan said that he is not at all worried about the COVID-19 situation because he has seen the makers taking care of everything at that end. The popular playback singer's son said that all he's apprehensive about is his journey in the show and not COVID-19.

On being the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14:

Jaan Kumar Sanu takes pride in being the first contestant whose name has been revealed to the audience before the premiere episode. He said, “… being the first in anything sounds great for all the right reasons. I was ecstatic for being given such a grand introduction and post that I met Salman sir and I got to meet Sidharth. It was really, really amazing.”

On meeting Salman Khan:

Jaan said that even though his father has sung many songs for Salman, he never got the opportunity to meet the superstar let alone interact with him. Jaan added that when he first met Salman on the show, he was totally taken aback, was shivering and nervous. “I was actually stupefied when I met Salman sir, I couldn’t get myself to talk for a while. I was nervous and was shivering. I have been a very big fan of Salman sir for a very, very long time,” he said.

On having Sidharth Shukla guide him for this season:

Jaan said that it was ‘a big thing’ for him to take tips from Sidharth Shukla because he thinks of him as an ‘amazing man’. He said that they had a fun conversation about the show and how dynamics change inside the house.

Apart from Jaan Kumar Sanu, the other most likely faces to be entering the house this year are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Giaa Manek, Eijaz Khan, and Nishant Singh Malkani.