Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have had their share of romantic moments in the house. On the day of Hug Day 2021, Jasmin Bhasin’s team took to Twitter to share an adorable video of their mushy moments in the house. In the video, the much–in–love couple can be seen snuggling with each other as they lie on the bed together. They hug each other and rub their noses with each other. Well, the video is too romantic to miss. Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Anupama Takes Top Spot, Indian Idol is Back on The List, Kundali Bhagya Slips

The official handle of Jasmin Bhasin tweeted, “To us , they are just so perfect ! Do you agree ? Good Morning from ##Jasly. (sic)” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, You Are Fabulous And You Are Winning Bigg Boss 14 With or Without Trophy!

In the latest episode, Jasmin and Aly were seen discussing how she hung up on the things that happened during her stint in the show. The discussion came up after Rahul Mahajan told Aly that Jasmin was unclear of entering the show due to her bad experience with the fellow contestants. Aly then told Jasmin that she should have not come and he would have understood.

Aly will be seen venting ire upon noticing that during the task he was playing all by himself while the other housemates were helping Rubina win. In a fit of rage, Aly was heard saying that if people help one person and he gets out of the task, he would do anything to ensure the task is cancelled (“radd”), so that no one goes to the finale. Aly then gets into a war of words with Rubina amidst the task and also with Jasmin. Rubina and Jasmin then engage in a ugly spat.

“You are ugly mouth woman,” Rubina is heard saying to Jasmin. Jasmin retorted: “You are an ugly woman top to toe.” As the fight gets intense, Rubina is heard shouting to Jasmin that she is “spilling” her “unhappiness” on Aly. To this, Jasmin said she should not worry about Aly but about her husband — evicted contestant Abhinav Shukla.