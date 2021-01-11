Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to have got evicted from Bigg Boss 14. The actor’s exit from the show broke many hearts and left Aly Goni gasping for breath as he was seen crying like a baby after host Salman Khan announced the elimination in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, seems like the disappointments were only limited to the Bigg Boss house because Jasmin has announced her wedding with Aly already. Also Read - After Jasmin Bhasin Gets Eliminated in Bigg Boss 14, #BringJasminBhasinBack Trends as it Touches 2 Million Tweets

The actor, who is one of the most loved faces on television today, spoke to Times of India after being eliminated from the show and mentioned that if things go well, she’s going to tie the knot with Aly this year. Jasmin said that her parents are not against her relationship with Aly and they are happy seeing her with a man who loves her so much. Mentioning that her parents were misunderstood when they came to visit her in the house, Jasmin said, “My parents were misunderstood. They asked me to focus on my game, jo bhi kaha unhone woh game ke liye kaha. Why will my parents have any problem with our relationship? I have had a discussion with them and they are very happy”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Looks Lovely in a Purple Vintage Dress Worth Rs 1799 - Yay or Nay?

The actor went on to talk about her marriage plans and said that once Aly comes out, they are going to talk to both the set of parents and figure out what’s best for them. Jasmin said that if everything turns out fine, she won’t mind getting hitched this year itself. “I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay. Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi, I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me,” she explained. Also Read - Salman Khan Cries Like a Child in Bigg Boss 14, Shocked Fans Say 'Never Saw This Coming'

Well, Jasmin’s confidence in her relationship and Aly’s love for his girl is totally visible on-screen and the marriage is going to bring a lot of happiness both for them and the fans. Jasly forever!