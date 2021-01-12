Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show leaving many of her fans shocked. Even the Dabangg actor got teary-eyed with her exit. Now, speaking about Salman’s emotional gesture during her eviction, she told Pinkvilla, “I have received so much love from people. I was able to make a heartfelt relationship with everyone. For Salman sir, I have so much respect and love because he always… there are many situations where you are not able to speak but he always used to understand as to what is happening and what she’s going through, what she feels. He gave me a lot of support and love.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: After Getting Second Chance, Vikas Gupta Walks Out Of The House Due To Health Issues

When Tellyexpress asked her about her parent's reaction to her journey being influenced by Aly Goni, she said, "My parents have been completely misunderstood. What they have said it was all related to the game. It was nothing related to Aly personally. They have no problem with him. They are happy for me. I have taken the decision for my life. Falling in love is such a beautiful feeling. My parents feel Aly is too good for me."

She also opened up about falling in love with Aly and shared, "We were always best of friends. Personally, I was always scared to be in a romantic relationship. Because with Aly my life was always full of happiness. I never wanted to compromise that. And in a relationship, problems happen. But during our stint in Bigg Boss house, we both realised our love for each other. We accepted."

Speaking about her equation with Rakhi Sawant, she quipped, “I used to fight for her, but she hurt me with a wrong accusation which I will never forget. She has a different way of playing the game which I don’t support but there is no hatred. I will meet her nicely and if I get a chance to work with her I will do that also.”

Talking about marriage plans, she said, “My parents and I are both ready. Aly’s parents are too sweet and so is his sister Ilham. Before this, we were friends for 2.5 years. Let’s wait for Aly to come out and then my parents will meet his parents and decide our wedding.”