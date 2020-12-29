Bigg Boss 14 is getting murkier day-by-day. What started as a war of words has now taken an ugly turn between Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant. Jasmin lost her cool and apparently broke Rakhi’s nose, at least that’s what she claimed. In the new promo, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla can be seen admonishing Rakhi for her comments after she wishes physical harm on those who ‘spy’ on her. Aly said, “Aap ghatiya baatein kar rahe ho (you are saying disgusting things). Enough!” Soon after that Abhinav Shukla told her that she was wrong in saying such a thing and she shouts back and said that they are no one to judge her. Also Read - RIP MBBS, Logic! Rakhi Sawant Says Eating Potatoes Can Help You Get Rid of Heart Blockage, Netizens Cry, Laugh

Aly then screams, "Paagal-vaagal hai kya? Accident kaise bol sakti hai kisiko (Is she mad? How can she wish an accident upon someone)?" Rakhi asked him to not yell and Aly asked her to get out.

Jasmin and Rakhi then get into ugly war of words and Jasmin lost her cool in between the fight. She slammed Rakhi with a large bird head mask on Rakhi's head and the latter starts screaming and crying and said that Jasmin broke her nose. Unrepentent Jasmin told her, "Bola tha maine, mere se panga nahi lena, mujhe chhedna nahi (I told you not to mess with me)."

Rakhi continued to cry and said that she will need a surgery. However, Jasmin claimed that it was all a ‘drama’ and called her tears ‘magar mach ke aansu (crocodile tears)’. She then imitated Rakhi crying and then kicked the bird mask and called Rakhi a ‘drama queen’. Rakhi then took off his mic and threw it on the ground.

Watch the promo here:



In another promo, Rahul Vaidya gets into a heated argument with Arshi Khan where the former taunt the latter about quitting the show and running away, to which Rahul replied, “Wazan se bhari nahi beta, dil aur dimaag mein bhi thoda bharipan laa (do not just be physically heavy, bring some weight in your character as well).”



Arshi then asked Rahul to be in his ‘aukaat’ and complained to Bigg Boss that Rahul body shamed her.

