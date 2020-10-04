Actor Jasmin Bhasin has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the popular contestants of the season. In its introductory conversation with host Salman Khan, the actor revealed that she wasn’t able to convince herself to participate in the show for the longest time. Before beginning her journey in Bigg Boss 14, the Naagin 4 actor talked to Indian Express and made some very interesting statements about her stay inside the house. Here’s what she said: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Says 'I Will Take Home The Trophy' - Read Her Interesting Statements

On why she said yes:

Jasmin said that she was never ready to participate in Bigg Boss 14 but the lockdown period made her crave some exciting time. She added that she also used to think that she was unfit for the show. "Now, I was bored staying at home throughout the lockdown and believed that Bigg Boss would add the much-required excitement in my life. Also, I am a huge Salman Khan fan," she said.

On having a childlike personality:

Jasmin said that she's quite a vulnerable person and doesn't know how to manipulate or strategise which are prerequisite to stay in the Bigg Boss game. The actor added that she can't 'plan or plot' and therefore, decided to stay away from the controversial reality show. "Also, I have a very vulnerable, childlike personality, which could become my drawback in the game. Jo hoga dekha jayega," he said.

On having an added advantage with popularity:

Jasmin Bhasin is arguably one of the most known faces of the season. She said that she’s aware of the same and is thankful for her audience who has always given her so much love. Jasmin said that she doesn’t want to stress herself by thinking of this baggage. “I will try my best to never get nominated so that I don’t stress out my fans. However, I have full faith in them, and I know they will save me, even if I do get nominated,” she said.

On not letting Bigg Boss affect her image:

Bigg Boss has a tendency to change the audience’s perception of stars. Jasmin said she’s now worried about it because the audience is smart and can differentiate between reality and fake. “As for me, I am at peace as I know at the end of the day, this show will not define me,” she said.

On fearing household duties:

Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she never felt comfortable taking charge of the household duties and that’s the biggest fear she has with her stay inside the house. “I am stressed only about this factor as it’s not even a small place, it’s a huge mansion. Really don’t know how will I manage,” she said.

As seen in the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin already seems to have picked an argument with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!