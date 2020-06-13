With Sony TV plugging Kaun Banega Crorepati already, other TV channels are also thinking of drawing back their audience post lockdown with the help of popular reality TV shows. Colors TV is planning to announce the new season of Bigg Boss. Actor Salman Khan is reportedly returning to host the 14th season of the show and an announcement promo will be created soon. The creative teams are on the board and planning has begun for Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi to Play The Lead Role Opposite Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz? This is What Actor Has to Say

A report in PeepingMoon suggested that Salman Khan is going to shoot a promo for the show from his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has also reportedly suggested including 'social distancing' as the theme of the season considering the COVID-19 scare still looms over the country and the contestants would anyway be advised to maintain the distance and take other precautionary measures.

The promo was to be shot in June itself but things couldn't get materialised. Bigg Boss 14 expected to hit the screens in the first week of October. The show has been delayed than its original release date because the channel still has many episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi left to be telecast. When the lockdown was announced, the channel had stopped airing the rest of the episodes of the adventurous reality show. Whenever the channel starts functioning back now, it will first air the episodes of KKK that would take around two months.

Also, this time, unlike the last season, the show is not going to see any extension. This is because there are already other reality shows that have seen the same delay. Dance Deewane, Rising Star and Khatra Khatra Khatra among others.

Speculations are rife that Shubhangi Atre of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame, Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Hamari Bahu Silk star Zaan Khan have been approached to participate on the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!