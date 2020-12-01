Bigg Boss 14 Latest Eviction: Actor Aly Goni is the latest contestant to have got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 as the show approaches its finale week. The actor, who entered the show as a wild card entry will be seen leaving the house in tonight’s episode, making his partner Jasmin Bhasin one of the four finalists of the season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia's Husband Sumit Maheshwari Reveals Everything About Their Relationship

In the recently aired Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had announced that this is going to be the finale week and only four contestants will be moving forward. In Tuesday's mid-week eviction, Jasmin will be seen winning the immunity stone while Aly will be declared out of the game after their pairing in the elimination task. The news is going viral with Aly and Jasmin's fans even wanting the actor back in the show.

The popular TV actor had entered recently to support Jasmin and show his cute chemistry with her in the show. The buzz on social media suggests that Aly Goni is the person to be evicted tonight.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan has already found his place in the top four after winning the immunity stone. The same was announced by the official social media handles of Colors TV. Reportedly, he was paired with Rahul Vaidya in the immunity task which means that Rahul would be on his way out. Rubina Dilaik and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, will be paired together too and only one of them will win the immunity stone.

What do you think about the four finalists this season?