Bigg Boss 14 Latest Eviction: Actor Naina Singh, who recently entered Bigg Boss 14 as one of the wild card contestants, has reportedly bid adieu to the show. In the new Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, the actor will be seen being eliminated from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 7 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Kavita Kaushik is Back In The House, Eijaz Khan Welcomes Her

After nominations earlier this week, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit, and Naina came into the danger zone and got nominated for eviction. And now, as per a report published in Spotboye, the Kumkum Bhagya actor is the one who will have to end her journey inside the house after receiving less votes from the audience. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 6 Written Episode: Aly Schools Jasmin 'Eijaz Khan is Very Senior, Respect Him'

Naina had entered the show with Kavita Kaushik and Shardul a few days back. Kavita, whose ‘friendship’ with Eijaz Khan created a big controversy in the house, is reportedly going to re-enter the show after being eliminated last weekend. However, in tonight’s episode, Naina is likely to be shown the door by host Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit Opens up on Struggles And Financial Crisis, Says 'I Had no Money to Buy my Medicines'

Earlier, while speaking about Naina coming into the nominations, her friend Akash Choudhary had talked to the entertainment portal and expressed that he feared her eviction. He was quoted as saying, “I am really worried about her nomination this time especially because the other two contestants who are in the danger zone with her is Rahul, who is a strong contender and outside also his fan following is increasing. And another one is Shardul who now has the sympathy and emotional support of the audience.”

Meanwhile, the week saw another wild card entry as actor Aly Goni stepped inside the house to support Jasmin Bhasin who’s rumoured to be his girlfriend. Their chemistry inside the house is being loved by the audience.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!