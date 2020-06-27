The nationwide lockdown in India owing to the coronavirus was imposed a month after Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. Now, as we still deal with the pandemic, the preparations for the next season have already begun but this time, the challenges are bigger. A report in Mid-Day suggested that the online auditions have already been completed and the makers have selected a total of 30 contestants out of which 16 will step inside the house in Bigg Boss 14. Out of these 16 finalists, 13 are believed to be celebrity contestants and the rest three are the commoners. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Reacts on Sushant Singh Rajput Death, Says 'I Was Hurt, Shocked And Disheartened'

While the last season began on October 1, this year, the show has witnessed a delay due to COVID-19. The show, as revealed by the daily, can only begin towards the end of October after all the contestants are tested for the virus and the entire Bigg Boss house is properly sanitised. The daily quoted a source close to the show saying, "While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October. The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set as well as the items inside the house will be sanitised."

Seems like the makers have now completely scrapped the idea of constructing the sets in Lonavala. Like the last year, the sets of Bigg Boss 14 will also be erected in Mumbai's film city. Salman Khan, who has returned to host the season once again, is going to shoot the weekend-special episodes by moving directly from his Bandra residence to the film city and he will only stay up on Saturdays in his specially designed chalet. The daily also informed that the theme this year is based on life in a jungle and the audience can expect a strict cutdown on luxury items inside the house.