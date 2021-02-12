Bigg Boss 14 finale is just a week away and looks like the makers are regretting their decision to evict Abhinav Shukla. After his eviction, a few television celebrities and netizens slammed the makers for eliminating him from the show and said that he deserves to be in the finale. Now, makers have shared a video depicting Abhinav’s journey and captioned it, “Hamesha jisne dikhaayi samajhdaari usse finale ke itne kareeb aakar hona pada ghar se beghar! How much will you miss @ashukla09? Watch #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant To Use Rs 14 Lakh Prize Money To Enter Finale?

Earlier, the actor’s father accused makers of intentionally evicting him. Speaking with a news portal, Abhinav’s father said, “I am very saddened by Abhinav Shukla’s dismissal. Abhinav Shukla has already been dropped from the show before the finale. I do not understand why Abhinav Shukla has been removed from the show. The makers may have intentionally eliminated Abhinav Shukla. In the past, this has been done by ignoring voting. Public votes matter. If Abhinav Shukla is ignored by voting, then it is wrong. Old players have returned to the show 2-3 weeks ago. Instead of removing those people, the makers eliminated Abhinav Shukla.”

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli has become the first contestant to enter the grand finale. As per the reports, Rakhi will choose to use Rs 14 crores to enter the finale.

