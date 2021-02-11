As Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer to the finale, the viewers have become perspective as to who to vote and who to not. It should be noted that Abhinav Shukla‘s fans are upset with the makers after his mid-week eviction and looks like they are going to take the revenge for it from Rakhi Sawant, who was supposedly in love with Abhinav and was even called out for ‘cheap entertainment’. Going by the mid-week voting trends, it looks like that Rakhi Sawant will be evicted this weekend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's GF Disha Parmar To FINALLY Enter The Controversial House on Valentine's Day

The voting trend goes like:

♦ Rubina Dilaik – 34%

♦ Rahul Vaidya – 24%

♦ Aly Goni – 21%

♦ Nikki Tamboli – 10%

♦ Devoleena Bhattacharjee – 9% Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik Lock Lips Before Bidding Goodbye, Fans Gush Over Drool-worthy Pictures

Shockingly, Rakhi Sawant has only received 2% of votes that leaves her in the danger zone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: After Abhinav Shukla's Eviction, His Parents Are Shocked, Accuse Makers of 'Intentional Elimination'

Along with Rubina, Rahul and Aly are in the safe zone. The bottom three Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant are in the danger zone. Well, voting trends can just till the Weekend eviction but it will be interesting to watch who leaves the house just ahead of the final week.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla will reportedly enter the house for Rubina Dilaik on Valentine’s Day. The makers of Bigg Boss 14 are also planning to surprise for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will also be seen entering the show on Valentine’s Day.

For the unversed, Abhinav’s father slammed the makers after his eviction and said, “I am very saddened by Abhinav Shukla’s dismissal. Abhinav Shukla has already been dropped from the show before the finale. I do not understand why Abhinav Shukla has been removed from the show. The makers may have intentionally eliminated Abhinav Shukla. In the past, this has been done by ignoring voting. Public votes matter. If Abhinav Shukla is ignored by voting, then it is wrong. Old players have returned to the show 2-3 weeks ago. Instead of removing those people, the makers eliminated Abhinav Shukla.”

Watch this space for the latest updates!