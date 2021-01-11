Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14 has made many fans emotional, more because of the way Aly Goni reacted to it. The fans of the show have taken to social media to express how it was one of the most emotional moments from all the seasons combined together. Aly, who has been dating Jasmin, broke down and was inconsolable as host Salman Khan announced Jasmin’s elimination in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Aly, who was crying like a baby asking Jasmin to not leave him alone in the game, also suffered an asthma attack as his ladylove tried to console him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confirms Wedding With Aly Goni After Getting Evicted, Says 'My Parents Are Okay With it'

Jasmin and Aly’s heartbreaking separation on Bigg Boss 14 saw many rooting for Aly in the show. Fans made posts about how Aly is a sensitive soul and deserves to be together with Jasmin. Hashtag #JasLy has been trending widely on Twitter ever since the episode aired last night. The bonding between the two TV stars seemed so heartwrenching that even Salman couldn’t resist tearing up. Also Read - After Jasmin Bhasin Gets Eliminated in Bigg Boss 14, #BringJasminBhasinBack Trends as it Touches 2 Million Tweets

Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend, Disha Parmar, also tweeted to express how painful it was to see a sobbing Aly not letting Jasmin leave the house. “The way Aly cried tonight.. My Heart skipped a beat!” (sic), while former Bigg Boss contestant Bandagi Kalra wrote, “That man had a panic attack. The way he broke down. He couldn’t imagine his existence in that house without her. That’s how much he loves her. So pure so deep. Moved me” (sic). Check out how netizens reacted to Jasmin’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14:

#AlyGoni Stay Strong Bhai it’s really 💔 — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit12) January 10, 2021

That man had a panic attack. The way he broke down. He couldn’t imagine his existence in that house without her. That’s how much he loves her. So pure so deep. Moved me 💔#AlyGoni — Bandagi kalra (@Bandagi_kalra) January 10, 2021

#AlyGoni sacchi main bhot payar karta hai #JasminBhasin se aaj ye prove hogaya the way he break down & cried on national television💔. Seeing Aly like that, anyone will weep & even Salman felt it. Aly also got an asthma attack in betn. Stay strong Aly.#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/Fl9ayd8HUC — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 10, 2021

Today’s @jasminbhasin elimination was one of the most heartbreaking moment of the show. @AlyGoni got an asthma attack while Jasmin Bhasin was leaving. THE WAY #AlyGoni LOVED #JasminBhasin! ❤️🙌🏻 Emotional & heartbreaking elimination! pic.twitter.com/Emoga4I87U — Chulbul (@iBeingShahbaaz) January 10, 2021

That is called What is True love Means…♥️

D way Aly cried Tonight….I felt sorry fr him…Salman Khan never cried fr anybody…if he cried fr somebody, She deserves to be a Second chance in d Show..Need of d Hour is We want Jasmin Bring Back….🧡#AlyGoni pic.twitter.com/N6n2ybr7Ho — Nilesh Amita Sunil Khedikar (@crazycricketboy) January 10, 2021

I think Sallu cried seeing how #AlyGoni hopelessly broke down on Jasmin’s eviction! I NEVER thought I ll say this; but stay strong Aly bro!❤️🥺#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Rachit (@rachitmehra91) January 10, 2021

While seeing Jasmin and Aly tearing up like this was immensely painful, the fans took a sigh of relief with Jasmin’s latest statement. In her latest interview after eviction, the actor confirmed her marriage plans with Aly and said that her parents are happy with her decision. The Naagin 4 star said that ‘he is the one for me’ and they will get married this year if everything turns out to be fine.