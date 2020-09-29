Bigg Boss 14 is going to take over the TV screens from this weekend. There are strong speculations about many names who are now going to participate in the season. However, here’s the list of seven out of those 13 contestants who are more or less confirmed for BB 14. Check out this list of TV celebs who are reportedly participating in the popular reality show this year: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Prince Narula To Enter Controversial House With Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan

Rubina Dilaik

The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Radhika in Zee TV’s show Choti Bahu. The actor could be seen playing the role of a eunuch in Colors TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina married her co-star from the previous show Abhinav Shukla who is also reportedly participating in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Tests COVID-19 Positive After Participating In Farmers' Protest in Punjab

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav is reportedly accompanying his wife Rubina Dilaik inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple recently spent the entire lockdown period at Rubina’s hometown in Himachal Pradesh. The duo also celebrated the actor’s birthday amid hills with a few close friends and family members. Together, Rubina and Abhinav make one of the most loved telly couples. Their chemistry in the show will definitely be one of the highlights of the season.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin entered the house as one of the guests in Bigg Boss 13. She was a friend of BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and also knew Rashami Desai. The three of them worked together in Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. She was recently was seen participating in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. Jasmin also appeared as the leading character – Naagin in Naagin 4 along with Nia Sharma.



Eijaz Khan

Known for spearheading many popular TV shows including Kesar, Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, and Kavyanjali, Eijaz Khan is reportedly going to compete for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy this year. He has also worked on TV shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Eijaz was also seen in the Tanu Weds Manu series. He is a popular face and his entry inside the Bigg Boss house will definitely keep the audience hooked to the show.

Nishant Singh Malkani

The young actor rose to fame after spearheading the popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega. The actor has reportedly quit the show to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. Earlier, his co-star from the show, Dalljiet Kaur, also participated in the reality show.

Giaa Manek

The actor, who became a household name after playing the original Gopi Bahu in Star Plus’ show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is expected to be a strong contender this season. Giaa might have been away from the screen for a long time but she’s still considered one of the most adorable faces on Indian television. Her popularity seems intact and that will provide her the added advantage if she participates in the show.

View this post on Instagram 🐞🥀 A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on Sep 16, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra first participated in the dating reality show Splitsvilla and then went on to work in many daily soaps including Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Kavach.

Bigg Boss 14 was officially launched by host Salman Khan a few days back. The actor virtually introduced the audience to the first confirmed contestant. Singer Kumar Sanu’s son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, was announced as the first contestant of the season. The show is premiering on Saturday, October 3. Watch out!