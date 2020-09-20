The channel released three new promos of Bigg Boss 14 to add more excitement to the ongoing buzz around the Salman Khan-hosted show. For the new promos, the makers roped in three of the most popular contestants from the previous seasons – Sidharth Shukla, who won Big Boss 13, Hina Khan who appeared in Bigg Boss 11, and Gauahar Khan, who won the trophy in season seven. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 House Pictures: Rainbow Couch, Metallic Decor And More - Sets go More Stunning This Year

As the theme goes this year, the latest season is actually a ‘jawaab to 2020′. The celebrities reiterated the same and asked the audience to watch out for everything new and challenging that Bigg Boss 14 has to offer. While Sidharth says that he won the trophy by walking on the path of morality, Hina says that she emerged as the winner despite not winning the trophy. Watch the three promos here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss Journey: How Bigg Boss 13 Queen Shed 12 Kg in 6 Months

Bigg Boss 14, as Salman revealed in the previous promo, is going to premiere on October 3. The show will run during weekdays from Mon-Fri at 10:30 pm and on Sat-Sun at 9 pm when the host will grill the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house.

The contestants that are speculated to enter the show this year include Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Pandey, Kumar Jaan, Shubhangi Atre, Karan Patel, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan., Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, and Naina Singh among others.