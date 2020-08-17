Salman Khan hosted a controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on the television in September. Now, the makers have released a new teaser where the Dabangg star can be heard saying, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya pareshan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.” In the teaser, Salman can be seen sitting in an empty cinema hall. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Promo Out: Salman Khan Reveals New Logo of The Show | Watch Here

The teaser shared on Colors’ social media handle woth the caption, “2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to Charge Whopping Rs 16 Crore For The Show?

Watch the teaser here:



Earlier, the makers of the show shared a teaser where Salman can be seen farming and says that the lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives. He adds that it is the reason he is cultivating rice and riding a tractor. He then shaves and looks into the camera and says ‘par ab scene paltega’ and new loo of Bigg Boss 2020 is flashed on the screen.

The new season of the Bigg Boss will start in September after Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India wraps up. Speaking to Indian Express, a source revealed, “The season will have a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”

Speculations are rife that celebrities such as Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee, Alisha Panwar, Adhyayan Suman, Aarushi Dutta and Shagun Pandey will be participating on the show.