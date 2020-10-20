Bigg Boss 14 is going to witness the biggest twist by the end of the task wherein Team Hina Khan, Team Sidharth Shukla and Team Gauahar Khan will compete with each other to become the confirmed contestants. As per the Bigg Boss Khabri, Sidharth’s team will lose the task due to the unfair play and as a result, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who were part of his team will be eliminated from the house. Along with them, Shehzad Deol who has been tagged as Invisible will also be eliminated. Also Read - Actor Karan Wahi Talks About The New Season of His Show Bigg Buzz

However, the reports also suggest that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia might be locked in a secret room for a while and will be brought back to the main house. As per the reports, the 'Toofani Seniors', Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Sidharth Shukla have come out of the house. The next set of 'Toofani seniors' that will be entering the house will be Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Asim Riaz.

As per tonight's episode's promo, Gauahar, Hina are seen arguing with Sidharth Shukla over his violent strategy whereas Sidharth accused the ladies of cheating in the task. A picture of Sidharth Shukla exiting the house has also gone viral on social media.



Meanwhile, the house is divided into three teams. While Sidharth has Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan in his team, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya went into Gauahar’s team and Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla into Hina’s team.

As per the reports, Naina Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shardul Thakur will enter the show as the wild card entries.