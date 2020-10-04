Actor Nikki Tamboli was one of the first contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house in the last night’s Grand Premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14. The popular South Indian actor appeared all too bubbly and funny in her interaction with host Salman Khan and other contestants in the show. Before stepping into the house, Nikki talked about her journey, her experiences, what she’s expecting inside the house, her love for gossiping, and being someone who’s always full of liveliness. In an interview with Indian Express, Nikki made these interesting statements, Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Steals the Show in A Sparkling Purple Attire for The Grand Premiere

On her favourite contestants from previous seasons:

Nikki said that she loved how Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan played the games inside the house in their respective seasons. She said she was very excited to compete in the game by following the rules set by the ‘Toofani seniors’ Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's Rape Case, Cheating Case, Depression, And Childhood Trauma - Reasons Behind Isolation?

On one thing she’s going to miss the most:

Nikki is quite fond of her pets and she said that she’s going to miss being with them. The actor, however, is excited to make new friends in the show and have a good time inside the house. “I will miss my two pets. More than my family, they have always been there for me emotionally. I will have a tough time without them,” she said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Is Nikki Tamboli The Shehnaaz Gill of New Season? This Video Proves The Same

On being a funny person:

Nikki, as it could be seen in the grand premiere episode, loves to make other people laugh around. In her statement before entering the house, the actor said that she’s very talkative and loves to gossip. ” I just can’t stand ‘dukhi aatmas’. However, I am also a great listener, and it often happens that people share their sorrows and worries with me,” she said.

On finding love inside the house:

Nikki said that she’s clear about just having fun inside the house and she would never ride on someone else’s back to stay alive in the game. The actor said that she’s ‘sufficient independently’ and any connection she makes inside is going to be purely out of the heart.

On winning Bigg Boss 14

Nikki said that she thinks she ‘will take home the trophy.’ The actor said that she has all the qualities of a winner and she knows her game. “I feel some contestants feel that they can lie or play a game, but they don’t realise that the audience is watching you. One cannot play safe in this game as the camera records your every move. I never lie, and am also very entertaining. I think I will flaunt all these qualities and win the show eventually,” she explained.

Apart from Nikki, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Shehzaad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal Singh, and Pavitra Punia have also entered the house. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!