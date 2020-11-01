Tonight’s episode begins with Salman Khan announcing the name of the nominated contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu. Salman then tells Naina Singh that she is not being seen on the television and hence she needs to put more effort. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehnaaz Gill Is Back With Her Cute Antics, Gives Flying Kiss To Salman Khan

Salman Khan Rolls Out The Tag Task:

Salman Khan asks contestants to name one contestant for whom they have the feeling such as Love, Anger, Sympathy and so on. Nikki Tamboli has 'Love' feeling Jaan Kumar Sanu's name. Eijaz tags Nikki as the 'funny' person in the house. Kavita tags Eijaz Khan as the person for whom she has 'sympathy'. Abhinav Shukla says he gets 'angry' seeing Rahul Vaidya. Pavitra feels 'disgusting' looking at Kavita Kaushik. Jaan Kumar feels that Rubina Dilaik takes his 'peace' away. Rahul Vaidya says that he is 'scared' of Pavitra as she is a strong contender. Shardul gives the 'Veer' tag to Kavita. Rubina gives the 'Surprise' tag to Pavitra.

Sunidhi Chauhan Enters The House:

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan enters the controversial show to promote her new song. Sunidhi sings in her mesmerising voice. She asks Shardul to get a box kept in the storage room. She asks Shardul to give the box to the most ‘mean’ person in the house and gives it to Kavita. Kavita unwraps it and asked to give to the most ‘irritating person in the house, she gives it to Shardul. He further gives it to Nishant for gossiping a lot, Nishant gives it to Nikki for not keeping gossip with her. Nishant gives Rahul Vaidya as ‘Badtameez’ contestant. Rahul gives the box to Jaan for being a ‘kaamchor’. Jaan gives the box to Eijaz Khan for being the ‘insecure’ contestant. Eijaz gives the box to Nishant for being the ‘chamcha’ of the house. Nishant gives the box to Jaan as the former feels that the latter needs ‘awakening’. Jaan gives it to Nikki and Nikki feels that Abhinav is ‘Boring’ and gives back to him. Abhinav unwraps and a clown pops out of the box. Sunidhi sings ‘Dil Deewana’ from Maine Pyaar Kiya and Salman performs the signature steps.

Salman Rolls Out ‘Essential’, ‘Non Essential’ Task:

Salman Khan asks contestants to name one contestant out of Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan, who is essential and non-essential, in the house. Abhinav, Jasmin names Eijaz as Non-essential, Nisha names Kavita as Non-Essential, Nishant names Eijaz as Non-Essential, Nikki Tamboli names Kavita as Non-Essential, Rubina names Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu names Kavita, Rahul Vaidya names Kavita, Pavitra names Kavita, Shardul takes Kavita’s name,