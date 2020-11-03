In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Jaan Kumar Sanu get into an argument after the latter says that he has been waiting for the last three days and he hasn’t received access to the BB Mall. Jaan says that when he requested to become the captain of the house, he agreed as he promised that he will support him in the game. However, he has now become a dictator for Jaan in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 4, 2020 Episode Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin Gets Jealous of Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia Bond

Here Are The Major Highlights:

Bigg Boss Announces Nomination Task:

Bigg Boss announced the nominations task. Rahul and Nikki go up against each other in the oxygen mask task. Rahul argues with Nikki who took the mask before he even entered. Nikki calls Rahul a 'slow entertainment'. Rahul says continuous chattering is not 'entertaining'. However, after much argument, Bigg Boss announces that Nikki gets to be safe and Rahul gets nominated.

Shardul and Naina go next. Naina gives her argument, Shardul says that he needs the oxygen mask, more than deserving. Naina held the mask from Shardul’s hand when the lights went red, they give hug to each other and apologise. Naina and Shardul are in the red zone.

Rubina and Abhinav go next. Rubina says that Abhinav is her strength and she will survive in the house until and unless he is in the house. But Abhinav says that he disagrees with her and wants her to keep the oxygen mask. Abhinav gets saved from the nominations, Rubina goes to the red zone.

Pavitra Breaks Down in Tears:

Pavitra says Eijaz Khan showed his ‘aukaat’, to Nikki. Pavitra reminds Nikki about how he took care of Eijaz when he saved Jasmin from the nominations. Pavitra says she wants to go to the red zone without a fight. She locks herself in the washroom and cries, as Nikki stands out. Pavitra gets very upset that Eijaz saved Jasmin instead of saving her.

Jaan Kumar Sanu Blasts at Eijaz Khan:

Jaan Kumar Sanu blasts at Eijaz Khan for taunting him for last three days even after he kept asking what has happened. They exchange a war of words. Jaan tells Pavitra about Eijaz’s changed behaviour after becoming the captain of the house, Pavitra agrees.

