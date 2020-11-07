Tonights episode begins with Salman Khan announcing that the episode is about the ‘celebrations’ and the jodis inside the house will also be giving performnaces. Kavita Kaushik will be enetring the house but has to face the controversial questions asked by the ex-contestants. Also Read - Naagin 5 Spoiler Alert: Veer To Expose Jay Marking His Closure, Arjit Taneja To Romance Bani, Monil To Die

Here Are The Major Highlights of The Show:

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia Performs on Allah Duha Hi Hai: Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Wife Jankee Parekh Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Maternity Photoshoot, Video

Remo D’Souza praises Eijaz’s performance. Pavitra and Eijaz get 15 stars. Remo D’Souza, Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan and Salman Yusuf Khan are as guests on the show and Salman perform the hook-up ‘Garmi’ Step. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest Eviction: Naina Singh Gets Eliminated as Kavita Kaushik Enters Again, Read on

Aly Gono-Jasmin Bhasin’s Romantic Dance:

The rumoured couple shake legs to Tere Mere Beech Mein and they get 16 stars.

Abhinav And Rubina Perform:

Abhinav and Rubina perform on Biwi No 1 and her 19.5 stars.

Jaan Kumar-Nikki Tamboli:



Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli perform on ‘Kyu Aaage Piche Dolte ho’ and get 13 stars. Rahul Vaidya dance on ‘I am the best’. He gets 19 stars. Naina and Shardul perform on ‘Idar Chala Mai Udar Chala’

Kavita Kaushik is Back:

Kavita Kaushik sits in the theatre and is answering fiery questions asked by Kamya Panjabi, Surbhi Chandna, Arti Singh, and Vindu Dara Singh. Kavita Kaushik is back in the house and Eijaz Khan welcomes her. Rahul, Nikki and Jaan say that Kavita’s entry doesn’t affect her.