In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan will be thrashing Pavitra Punia for her unruly behaviour in the house towards Eijaz Khan. He talks about the incident when he chose Jasmin Bhasin over Pavitra during the nomination task. He also called out Jaan Kumar Sanu for being ‘badtameez’ person in the house and asks Nikki Tamboli to show her true personality and take-off the mask. By the end of the episode, Naina Singh will be eliminated from the house and it will be interesting to watch Kavita Kaushik back in the controversial house. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Shoot For Their New Music Video in Chandigarh, Former Says 'Loving Punjab'

Check out the major highlights: