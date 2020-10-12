Bigg Boss 14: Tonight’s show begins with contestants waking up to ‘Disco Deewane’. Nikki starts ironing her ex-boyfriend’s boxers and fellow inmates have a fun time. Bigg Boss will be announcing surprise eviction and give the power to the ‘Toofani seniors’ to decide who among the nominated contestants will be evicted from the show. The announcement also leaves everyone in the house shocked and in dismay. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 12 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Enjoys Power Over Other Contestant, Irons Ex-BF Boxers

Here Are The Major Highlights From The Show:

Nikki Tamboli Enjoys Her New Powers:

Nikki Tamboli is the first confirmed contestant of the house and has been given the charge of BB Mall, which means she will be distributing items to all the contestants. Her decision leaves Pavitra, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant upset.

Bigg Boss Rolls Out Nomination Task:

In the task, contestants are supposed to nominate two names who they want to nominate and give the reasoning for the same. All contestants take a dig at each other while nominating two inmates for eviction. Nishant, Rahul, Shezaad, Jaan, Sara, Eijaz and Abhinav are nominated for eviction.

Toofani Seniors Given Powers To Eliminate One Nominated Contestant:

Toofani Seniors, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla are given the power to eliminate one contestant from the nominated ones. The announcement has left the inmates in shock and dismay and everyone starts talking about the elimination.