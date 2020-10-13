In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, all contestants except Nikki Tamboli, will get a chance to win immunity with the new task and the whole house will be in chaos with many fights and laughing erupting during the immunity task. The house also gets divided into two halves and viewers will witness a twist in Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan’s romance. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Opens Her Heart Out To Eijaz Khan, Something Cooking Between The Two?

Here are the major highlights of the show:

Bigg Boss Announces Immunity Task:

In a two-day long task, the inmates have to pose as neighbouring farmers pitted against each other and have to but materials from the shopkeepers – Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Teams also have to convince the seniors to give them the material so that they can grow crops and flowers on their respective farmlands. The team that captures the maximum area of the garden and convert it into a farm, wins the immunity and the other team will be nominated for elimination this weekend.

House Divided Into Two Halves:

Housemates are divided into two teams and contestants verbal pact with each other to not nominate each other.

Gauahar Opens Her Shop And Give Mini Tasks to Contestants:

Gauahar opens her shop and every contestant tries to convince her to give them the material. Gauahar gives quirky tasks to contestants to gain materials. While Eijaz and Abhinav are asked to wear women’s clothes and do belly dance, Jasmin has been asked to do 50 squats and Rahul Vaidya has been asked to give 10 laps in the pool.

Bigg Boss Intervenes:

Bigg Boss intervenes after contestants start to snatch away raw material and start to fight with each other. Bigg Boss informs that the contestants are supposed to beautify the farm and not destroying the farm.

Nikki vs Jasmin:

Jasmin gets into an argument with Nikki, who is the sanchalak of the task. Jasmin tells Nikki that she is unbiased till now with the responsibility given to her.

Jasmin vs Eiijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani:

Jasmin run across the garden with the raw material in her hand and she is talked by Rahul Vaidya, Nishant and Eijaz Khan. After being tackled, she calls all the three men ‘aadmi ke naam par dhhaba’.