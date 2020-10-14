Bigg Boss 14: Tonight’s episode begins with contestants waking up to the tunes of a Bollywood song. Contestants continue with the immunity task and Eijaz Khan distances himself from Pavitra Punia. It will be interesting to watch who wins the immunity and save themselves from this weekend’s elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Evicted Due To Eye Injury Incurred By Nikki Tamboli, Photo Goes Viral

Here are the major highlights of the show:

Nikki Announces Winner of Immunity Task:

Nikki Tamboli announced Team B as the winner of the task. Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani win the task and are safe from the elimination this weekend.

Major Chaos in The House:

During the task, contestants made effort to complete the task. Rahul Vaidya stood out and performed various acts to impress the seniors, Jasmin sported a unibrow, Eijaz applied red lipstick, Abhinav wore Rubina’s dress, Jaan shaved off his beard but all hell break loose after both the teams starting attacking each other’s farm and that lead to a lot of pushing and shoving.

Jasmin Bhasin vs Eijaz Khan:

Jasmin and Eijaz got into a fight and the two were seen being increasingly competitive towards each other. Later, Jasmin and Abhinav accused Nikki Tamboli of being biased towards their competitive team.

Eijaz Distances Himself From Pavitra Punia:

Eijaz Khan can be heard telling Hina Khan that he is upset with Pavitra after she nominated Eijaz.