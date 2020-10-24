Tonight’s episode begins with contestants celebrating Navratri as they play dandiya. In tonight’s weekend ka vaar, we will see two wild card entries, Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh entering the show and bringing a new twist for the fellow contestants. Salman then shows the true colour of Jaan Kumar and slams Rubina Dilaik for taking his name in the controversy where the actor called her husband Abhinav ‘samaan’. This will follow by some fun moments between Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Jaan Kumar, and Nikki Tamboli. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Wears a Floral Gown with Plunging Neckline as She Promotes Naach Meri Rani on Bigg Boss 14

Check out the major highlight from tonight’s episode:

Salman Gives Rubina Dilaik Reality Check:

Salman Khan gives reality check to Rubina Dilaik over the controversy where the actor called her husband Abhinav Shukla 'samaan'. However, Rubina denied taking Salman's name and the Dabangg actor told her that he can show her the clip and he doesn't come here to insult or target anyone. As a host, it is his responsibility to appreciate the one who is playing the game well and slam those who commit a mistake. He further asks Rubina to not drag his name in her game.

Salman Asks Who Pressed The Buzzer First?

Salman Khan asks Pavitra Punia who pressed the buzzer and she takes her own name. Salman says that he will reveal the name at the end of episode.