Bigg Boss 14's tonight episode will be a mix of emotions. As Shargul Pandit gives us some fun segment with his flirting, the nomination round becomes intense after Rahul Vaidya calls Jaan Kumar Sanu a product of 'nepotism'. On the other hand, the new captain of the house, Kavita Kaushik shows off his authoritative power and has a heated argument with Pavitra Punia after she tells others that they should not break house rules and Pavitra is not Bigg Boss.

Here We Bring You The Major Highlights of Tonight’s Episode:

Kavita is Upset:

Kavita Kaushik is upset with the mess in the house and instructs housemates to follow the rules of the house ad those found breaking them, will be punished. Shardul Pandit comes under Kavita's radar after he breaks the rule in the smoking area.

Kavita Asks Housemates To Make A Pact That There Will Be No Violence In The House:

Kavita asks housemates to make a pact that there will be no violence incited by anyone in the house and those who will do it, everyone will stand in unity against that person. Everyone agrees.

Nikki Tamboli Fights With Rubina Dilaik:

Nikki Tamboli pokes Rubina to clean the bedroom. Captain Kavita asks her to do her duties but the latter says that Nikki intentionally threw tissues on the floors and making an issue of a pity thing. Kavita tries to sort it out but Abhinav and Rubina sing loudly to ignore her. Then, Kavita asks her to clean the room and asks Nikki to do her bed.

Housemates Wake Up To Mukabla:

Housemates wake to the popular song ‘Mukabla’. Rubina, Nikki and other dance to the tunes of the song.

Jasmin vs Rahul Vaidya:

Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya get into a heated argument over rotis and rice cooked in the house.

Bigg Boss Announces Nomination Task:

Rubina Dilaik nominates Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli

Jasmin nominates Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jaan Kumar nominates Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli

Shardul Pandit nominates Nishant Malkhani and Rubina Dilaik

Rahul Vaidya nominates Rubina Dilaik and Jaan Kumar Sanu

Nishant nominates Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli nominates Nishant Malkhani and Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla nominates Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya

Naina Singh nominates Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who are in the red zone, nominate Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, Pavitra Punia are nominated for the upcoming weekend.

Huge Debate Breaks In The House Over Nepotism:

Nishant, Rubina, Pavitra, and Jaan attacks Rahul over his ‘nepotism’ remark. Rubina says that it is an insult to an artist and Pavitra says that he should not have used this word in the Bigg Boss house.