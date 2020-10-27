In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants will be at loggerheads as the makers rolled out the task for the nominated contestants to save themselves from eviction. On the other hand, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya will exchange an ugly war of words over the former’s remark on ‘nepotism’. Jasmin Bhasin is seen throwing a fit at Rahul Vaidya and crying inconsolably over his behaviour during the nomination task. Few female contestants will get irked after Rahul tells Jaan that he is playing like a girl. Then an inmate tells Rahul, “Why don’t you become a bit of a girl, maybe you can then play better.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Wild Card Contestant Kavita Kaushik Hopes to Add New Twist

Jasmin screams, "Ladki hai to physically kamzor hai to kujh bhi karo (What do you think a girl is physically weak so you can do anything)." She adds, "Main nahi darti kisi aadmi se, koi paida nahi hua (I am not afraid of any man, no man has take birth who can scare me)."

Jaan tells Rahul in an angry tone, "Baap pe mat jana (don't talk about my father)." Rahul also adds fire to Nikki and Jaan's friendship and they start fighting. Jaan tells Nikki that he is not affected by her growing closeness with Rahul and she replies, "I didn't even know you."

Here Are The Major Highlights From Tonight’s Episode: