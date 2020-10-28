In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 the contestants will continue to fight for the captaincy of the house. Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik’s captaincy phase will come to an end today. We will also see that Rubina Dilaik and few other contestants get upset on Kavita for her authoritative presence in the house. Rubina can be heard saying that Kavita is the captain of the house but what she is doing is ‘dictatorship’. It will be interesting to watch who will become the captain of the house and if the person will be given power to save one nominated contestant. Jasmin Bhasinwill also be seen throwing a fit and fighting with Rahul Vaidya over the ‘physical strength’ statement during the task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: MNS Leader Wants Jaan Kumar Sanu to Apologise For His Marathi Comment, Says 'Will Stop Shooting'

