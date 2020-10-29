Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 continues with the captaincy task and contestants make a lot of promises to become the prospective captain of the house. Kavitablasts out at Eijaz Khan for calling his friend given that she has never shared a bond with him outside the house. She is upset because she is not able to make connections with others and they have a preconceived notion about her. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Sexy Gown Costs Around Rs 3 Lakh And You Can't Get Your Eyes Off Her in That Marchesa Number

Here Are The Major Highlights of Tonight’s Episode:

Eijaz Becomes The Captain of The House: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 28 Episode Major Highlights: Jaan Kumar Sanu Issues Public Apology Over His 'Marathi' Statement

Bigg Boss announces that the captaincy task comes to an end and asks Naina whose bag was outside the red zone and she takes Eijaz Khan. Bigg Boss then announces Eijaz the captain of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: MNS Leader Wants Jaan Kumar Sanu to Apologise For His Marathi Comment, Says 'Will Stop Shooting'