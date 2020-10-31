In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan welcomes the audience and gives a flashback to the viewers about the latest ‘Tabadla’ twist to Kavita Kaushik-Eijaz Khan’s big fight and Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s love angle. He further gives a sneak peek into a task which contestants were supposed to perform. The inmates are supposed to tell the names of the people who Rubina Dilaik controls in the house. Nikki Tamboli takes Abhinav’s name, Pavitra Punia takes Nishant Malkhani’s name, Eijaz takes Nishant’s name, Rubina takes Rahul and Nishant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Slams Pavitra Punia For Having Reality Show Background, Says 'She Knows The Craft'

Check Out The Major Highlights Here:

Salman Khan Slams Jasmin Bhasin:

Salman Khan slams Jasmin Bhasin for her high-octane drama during her fight with Rahul Vaidya. His sarcastic tone will definitely leave you in splits.

Salman Says Jasmin Bhasin And Nishant Are Puppets of Rubina Dilaik:

Salman asks Jasmin and Nishant why do they think they are a puppy to Rubina. They both deny and Rubina says that they are not my puppet but are ideologies match.

Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya To Sit on The Villian Chair:

Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to sit on the villain chair and slams him about his ‘nepotism’ remark while nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu.