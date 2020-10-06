Bigg Boss 14 October 5, 2020 Written Update: Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have taken their position seriously and will be rolling out tasks for the rejected contestants to get an entry inside the house. Pavitra punia sits on top of Rahul Vaidya when he does push ups and Jaan cheers for him. Gauahar reminds them to take permission and Rubina Dilaik asks Gauahar too. Gauahar tells Bigg Boss that she is going to push people to their limits. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Her Black Saree - Fashionista on a Roll!

As the day proceeds, Hina calls Sidharth ‘chachi’ when he tells Jasmin ‘galat hai’. Hina then says that she doesn’t want Sidharth and they laugh it out. Sidharth then cleans the toilet while Hina has a fun fight with him and call him ‘animal’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: New Love Blossoms Between Jasmin Bhasin And Shehzad Deol? Here is What We Know

Jasmin feels that Nikki is upset, She, Hina and Shezad feels that she is helpful and later Shezad talks to Nikki about her value decreasing in the house. She says that she is hygienic and needs a separate glass. Sidharth tells Gauahar, Rubina, Nishant that Bigg Boss is making them strong. Sidharth tells Rubina that Bigg Boss is strengthening his immunity and Rubina responds that she would die and Sidharth says it would be better for her. Sidharth and Rubina have a fun filled chat.



Sara calls Sidharth ‘jijaji’. She says that the whole Hindustan is agreeing with her and says that Sidharth had accepted it in the past. Sidharth calls Sara ‘nadaan’ and Jasmin asks Sara to not play with him. Sra says that he rules heart of whole Punjab and is a ‘Punjab ka Jijaji’ when Jasmin says he is loved by whole of India. Pavitra and Abhinav ask to serve Gauahar first because she is the senior. Pavitra started arguing and started crying after Gauahar stopped her and asked her to take responsibility of ensuring proper food for others. Gauahar then goes and hugs it out with Pavitra.

Hina then reads out a new task for the rejected contestants as a chance to gain their entry inside the house and get more benefits. Sidharth tells Hina that he would tell Rubina to not change her clothes for a week. Rubina, on the other hand, tells everyone to have team spirit and go inside the house. However, Rubina rejects the challenge due to hygiene issue in the task. Gauahar tells Sidharth that Sara will have to cut 7-8 inches hair, Sara agrees and chops off her hair. Hina snaps at Sidharth and says that she would ask Nishant to dress like a girl and Gauahar suggests bikini and he agrees. Sidharth gives task to Jaan and he too chops off his hair.



Nishant gets a bikini top and Jasmin calls him her boo-boo man. Gauahar gives Rubina another task in which she has to eat green chillies in one minute. She begins the task but spits out and Sidharth reminds how they drank oil and ate salt in his season. Nishant tells Jaan he was wondering why bikini. Gauahar gives Sara her next task to hold a dumbbell for a minute but she gets a backache. Gauahar tells Nishant he has to keep ‘Rejected mark’ and tell seniors ‘I am rejected’ every time he will see seniors in the house. Gauahar tells Jaan he has to make a Mohawk and he agrees. Jaan asks someone to throw Nikki in the pool. Eijaz is pissed that people in the house has taken him for granted and is the only one washing utensils.

Bigg Boss announces the end of the task and asks rejected contestant to decide who among them were most disappointing. Everyone takes name of Rubina and she refutes their claims that says that she refused the task due to hygiene issues. They almost break into a fight. Bigg Boss, however, says it was unhappy the way they came to a decision. Rubina refuses to change her decision that she did not perform well and she is asked to stay in the garden area.

Sidharth tells Hina that only two beds are available and Sidharth asks Jaan who does he want to sleep with, among the two. Jaan accepts to sleep with him. Pavitra tells Sara that everybody is playing their own game. Sara says that she doesn’t have a problem with anyone but will up only when necessary.



The next day, contestants wake up to ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. Hey discuss the items they want and there are arguments again in the house. Jasmin and Rubina get into an argument, after Bhasin tells Dilaik that she can choose between slippers and shoes. Gauahar and Pavitra discuss how Nikki has makeup already. Abhinav recalls Rubina that people will cross their lines and Sidharth points problems in Sara’s paranthas. Eijaz says that Sidharth puts oil in the fire. Sara moves her mic away and Jacket given by Nikki after the argument. Sidharth is reminded of his ‘aisi’ scene in the show. Sara calls Nikki very mean but they eventually sort it out. Nikkini says that she was affected by the jacket scene and told Sara she can always borrow belongings from her. Sidharth says Nikki is perfect for Bigg Boss and Hina agrees.