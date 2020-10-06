Three days into Bigg Boss 14 house and Jaan is sporting Mohawk, Nishant wearing a bikini, Sara chopped her hair and Rubina had to eat green chilies. In tonight’s episode, ‘Toofani Seniors’ get into a fight with each other and Eijaz Khan loses his cool over constantly washing dishes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Her Black Saree - Fashionista on a Roll!

Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla’s Fight:

The new task –Jewel Thief Task demands new contestants to impress the Toofani seniors to win jewellery pieces from them. The team with the maximum pieces will win the task. Gauahar and Hina want their respective team to play with honesty, Sidharth asks his team – Rubina, Nikki, Pavitra, and Sara to grab jewellery by all means. That is exactly what Sidharth's team do when they take away Gauahar and Hina's pieces before they even settle in the game. Hina ignores Sidharth's method but Gauahar calls out his ways and the duo gets into a heated argument.

Eijaz Khan Calls Out Sidharth Shukla:

Eijaz Khan refuses to do dishes and instead says that all contestants should wash their own plates and cups. He also says Sidharth ruined the Jewel Thief Task that obviously leads to a heated war of words.

New Love Angle Between Pavitra Punia-Rahul Vaidya?

Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Puniya decide to cook together and Rahul flirts with Punia and she responds in a positive way.

All Contestants Nominated:

All contestants are nominated this week but Bigg Boss will be rolling out tasks till the weekend in which inmates can gain immunity and save themselves from the elimination.

