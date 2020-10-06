Bigg Boss 14 October 6, 2020 Written Updates: Tonight’s episode begins with Sara Gurpal narrating a couplet for Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla does it for Nikki Tamboli. They all mimic Nikki that would actually believe she is innocent. Pavitra tells Jasmin that nobody in the house is mature. Gauahar praises Eijaz that he has come out and spoke about him constantly washing dishes. Sidharth, on the other hand, reminds him of how he has been taken for granted. Gauahar says that everybody will wash their own dirty utensils. Gauahar tells Eijaz to take bedroom responsibility. Pavitra tells Rahul that his job is the easiest and he flirts with Punia and she responds. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 6, 2020 Major Highlights: Sidharth Shukla's Strategy For Nomination Task Upset Gauahar Khan, Eijaz Khan

Sidharth tells Hina that Gauahar’s job is to make contestants job tough but instead she is making it easy for them. Sidharth then talks to Gauahar about it and says that she needs to challenge people in the house but Gauahar says that there is a difference in their thoughts. Hina and Sidharth tell GGauahar to not sort out things between the contestants because things will be smoothened then. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: New Love Blossoms Between Jasmin Bhasin And Shehzad Deol? Here is What We Know



Bigg Boss announces that all contestants are nominated for this week but till the weekend, they will get chances to gain immunity. Gauahar is called inside the confession room and she reads out ‘The Thief Task’. The task is about princesses Hina and Gauahar, finding their husbands out of the contestants. The female contestants are thieves, led by Sidharth ShuklaThe winner will win the immunity. Jasmin and Sidharth discuss the task. Hina flirts with Sidharth in a fun way and calls him ‘choriyon ka sardar’.

The task begins and Nikki tries to go but is stopped by Sidharth and Sidharth starts arguing with Nishant. Sidharth and Nishant also get into a heated argument. Sidharth tells Gauahar that strategy is ‘tabaahi’ ad the two get into a heated argument. Sidharth asks Rubina about the task and she tells him that they don’t have many jewels as the others. Gauahar and Jan take a backseat in the task. Sidharth then mocks Gauahar and says that it is her loss. Gauahar says that Sidharth completed the task before it was even started. Sidharth tells Hina that ‘rani’ can’t hide jewels and the two flirt with each other.



Eijaz Khan and Sidharth Shukla get into a war of words and says that Sidharth ruined the task and doesn’t let other people in the house to perform. Gauahar shows Sidharth the rule book and they get into an argument once again.

