In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants will be entertaining the audience with the nomination task where each inmate will get a chance to win immunity and save themselves from being eliminated from the house this weekend. From Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik’s tough call to girls of the house trying to impress Sidharth Shukla, the episode is fun-loaded. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Takes Sly Dig at Sidharth Shukla, Gives Big Shout Out To Nikki Tamboli Over 'Aisi Ladki' Remark

Here are the major highlights of tonight’s episode:

Nomination Task: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia Slams Paras Chabra, Says 'He is a Piece of S**T Who Lives On His Girlfriend's Money'

In the task, girls have to impress Sidharth Shukla and get a tattoo from his café. The girls seduce him as they perform the task. For the boys, they need to impress Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan with their performance. Also Read - Hina Khan Flirts With Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14 And Let Their Chemistry Rule; New Couple Alert?

Abhinav Shukla To Take a Tough Call:

Abhinav Shukla will be the one gaining immunity. However, Bigg Boss throws a twist for him and asks him to choose between his wife Rubina’s acceptance in the house and reject the immunity or keep the immunity and leave Rubina out of the house. The situation leaves them both emotional and fixed. Abhinav chooses immunity

Inmates Attack Nikki Tamboli:



As the contestants have to decide on the seven personal items they need in the house, the inmates attack Nikki Tamboli for not giving up one item for other inmates. She has been asked to adjust in the house and think about the others but she denies doing that leaking all Shezad, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, and other furious. All contestants go against her and say that either she will give up one item or else the entire house will stay hungry. Nikki anyhow is adamant about not giving up an item and Nishant asks her that he will give up one item but tomorrow she will not even get a single item.

Girls Seductive Moves To Impress Sidharth Shukla:

The beginning of the first round in nomination task at the tattoo parlour where girls try seductive moves to impress Sidharth. While Sidharth and Jasmin reminisce the moments from their old show Dil Se Dil Tak, things get a little steamy between Sidharth and Pavitra Punia.

Sidharth’s Beach Café:

In the second round of the nomination task, Sid is supposed to fill several glasses that they will be carrying out in a tray. By the end of it, whoever has the maximum number of glasses full wins the round. However, girls are not in a mood to play fair and an argument erupts between Nikki, Pavitra and Jasmin.



Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya’s Friendship Gets a Crack:

Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya get into a heated argument where Rahul taunts her for the food she cooks and this is what she finds bad because he has been eating the food being cooked by her. In response, Pavitra calls Rahul a womaniser.

