The makers of Bigg Boss 14 are gearing up for the connection Week. The contestants will be having one connection in the house for the entire week and they will be supporting them in the game. As per the latest reports by ETimes, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra will be entering the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's connection.

A source close to the development told ETimes that Paras has flown down to Mumbai from Chandigarh on Friday morning and will be undergoing COVID-19 test soon before he makes his entry in the house. On Sunday (February 7) he will be seen entering the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's connection and support her in the game.



Apart from Paras, Vindu Dara Singh for Rakhi, Jyoti Dilaik for Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin for Aly Goni, Toshi Sabri for Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu for Nikki Tamboli will be entering the house during the connection week.

Currently, Vindu, Jyotika Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin are under quarantine and will be entering the show during Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

For the unversed, Paras Chhabra was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13 and a co-contestant of Devoleena last year. The duo at some times got well with each other but even had their share of differences.

Meanwhile, the viewers are liking the rivalry and fights between Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik after it got even more intense when Rakhi pulled Abhinav’s boxer strings. Rubina lost her cool and threw water on Rakhi. As a result, Rubina will not be allowed to take part in the finale ticket.

