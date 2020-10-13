Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 is only in its second week and contestants are already making friends, foes and so the romance is beginning in the house. In the last night’s episode, viewers witnessed a budding romance between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. In tonight’s episode, they will be seen even more indulging in a candid conversation and are wondering what is cooking between the two. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Tells Gauahar Khan 'I Will Fell in Love With You If You Keep Serving Tea'

In the viral video shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors, Pavitra can be heard telling Eijaz, “Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati (I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way traffic). I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Girls Flirting With Sidharth Shukla Inside The House

Pavitra is also seen kissing Eijaz on his cheeks, head, pats him and hugs him. However, it seems like he is a bit uncomfortable with the closeness and fans couldn’t understand if the bonding is genuine or fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sherr Khan Aka Hina Khan is Back With Yet Another Mesmerizing Look Leaving Her Fans Drooling Over Her Pictures, See Pics

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, Sidharth and Gauahar’s fun conversation as Sidharth flirts with her is winning hearts on the internet. Sidharth can be seen telling her, “Aap aise chaai laakar dengi, khaana dengi laake, mujhe pyaar ho jaayega phir (If you keep serving tea and food, I will fall in love with you).” Gauahar then giggled as Sidharth said so to her.